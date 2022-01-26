Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 9

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (38:07 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (734 against 617 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 277K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 376 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +19%
734 nits
Mi 9
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Mi 9 +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 1100 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
Mi 9 +63%
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1646
Mi 9 +44%
2373
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
277409
Mi 9 +82%
505663
CPU 83258 145198
GPU 51203 179503
Memory 69773 76010
UX 73712 109413
Total score 277409 505663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
Mi 9 +558%
2922
Stability 98% 96%
Graphics test 2 FPS 17 FPS
Graphics score 444 2922
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 10271
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr 07:01 hr
Watching video 16:51 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 03:32 hr
Standby 127 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +49%
38:07 hr
Mi 9
25:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 9
87.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2019
Release date January 2022 April 2019
SAR (head) - 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

