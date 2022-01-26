Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.