Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi A2 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Mi A2 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3010 mAh

Delivers 139% higher maximum brightness (999 against 418 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 163K)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 5.99 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9 PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 77.63% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +139% 999 nits Mi A2 418 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +9% 84.5% Mi A2 77.63%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 512 GPU clock - 650 MHz FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +12% 379 Mi A2 338 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +31% 1516 Mi A2 1159 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +54% 252037 Mi A2 163868 CPU 73288 53110 GPU 45056 31616 Memory 65307 29178 UX 69270 50621 Total score 252037 163868 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi A2 376 Stability - 96% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 376 PCMark 3.0 score - 6186 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 Android One

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3010 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi A2 9:35 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi A2 9:02 hr Talk (3G) Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi A2 21:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No - 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi A2 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2018 Release date January 2022 August 2018 SAR (head) - 0.963 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.639 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.