Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Mi A2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi A2

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Mi A2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Delivers 139% higher maximum brightness (999 against 418 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 163K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi A2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 77.63%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +139%
999 nits
Mi A2
418 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +9%
84.5%
Mi A2
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 512
GPU clock - 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +12%
379
Mi A2
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +31%
1516
Mi A2
1159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +54%
252037
Mi A2
163868
CPU 73288 53110
GPU 45056 31616
Memory 65307 29178
UX 69270 50621
Total score 252037 163868
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 376
PCMark 3.0 score - 6186
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi A2
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 July 2018
Release date January 2022 August 2018
SAR (head) - 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Note 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Redmi 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Note 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Note 10 Pro Max
6. Xiaomi Mi A2 or Mi A3
7. Xiaomi Mi A2 or Redmi Note 8
8. Xiaomi Mi A2 or Redmi 8
9. Xiaomi Mi A2 or Redmi Note 9S
10. Xiaomi Mi A2 or A3 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish