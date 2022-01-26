Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Mi A2 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 114K)
  • Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (999 against 487 nits)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi A2 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 79.79%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +105%
999 nits
Mi A2 Lite
487 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +6%
84.5%
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock - 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +121%
252037
Mi A2 Lite
114107
CPU 73288 37985
GPU 45056 12317
Memory 65307 32430
UX 69270 32396
Total score 252037 114107
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 July 2018
Release date January 2022 July 2018
SAR (head) - 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

