Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi A2 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 114K)

Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (999 against 487 nits)

Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 5.84 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9 PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 79.79% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +105% 999 nits Mi A2 Lite 487 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +6% 84.5% Mi A2 Lite 79.79%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506 GPU clock - 650 MHz FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Mi A2 Lite n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Mi A2 Lite n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +121% 252037 Mi A2 Lite 114107 CPU 73288 37985 GPU 45056 12317 Memory 65307 32430 UX 69270 32396 Total score 252037 114107

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 6 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi A2 Lite 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2018 Release date January 2022 July 2018 SAR (head) - 0.547 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.473 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.