Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi Max 2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 103K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (734 against 518 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 10.22% more screen real estate
- The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 20% higher pixel density (409 vs 342 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 5000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|342 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|74.28%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|PWM
|-
|2232 Hz
|Response time
|-
|19.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1262:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +119%
376
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +64%
1646
1001
|CPU
|83258
|44349
|GPU
|51203
|12995
|Memory
|69773
|26157
|UX
|73712
|21348
|Total score
|277409
|103985
|Stability
|98%
|97%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|1 FPS
|Graphics score
|444
|189
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7188
|5121
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 7.1.1
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|-
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|2:10 hr
|Web browsing
|12:52 hr
|13:19 hr
|Watching video
|16:51 hr
|17:34 hr
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|04:30 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|106 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|37.63 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2017
|Release date
|January 2022
|June 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.
