Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 103K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (734 against 518 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.22% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 20% higher pixel density (409 vs 342 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi Max 2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 342 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 74.28%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
PWM - 2232 Hz
Response time - 19.6 ms
Contrast - 1262:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +42%
734 nits
Mi Max 2
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +14%
84.5%
Mi Max 2
74.28%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1100 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +119%
376
Mi Max 2
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +64%
1646
Mi Max 2
1001
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +167%
277409
Mi Max 2
103985
CPU 83258 44349
GPU 51203 12995
Memory 69773 26157
UX 73712 21348
Total score 277409 103985
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11 +135%
444
Mi Max 2
189
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 444 189
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 5121
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 7.1.1
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 11
OS size - 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr 13:19 hr
Watching video 16:51 hr 17:34 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 04:30 hr
Standby 127 hr 106 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +5%
38:07 hr
Mi Max 2
36:08 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (31st and 60th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 37.63 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2017
Release date January 2022 June 2017
SAR (head) - 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

