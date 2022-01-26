Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.