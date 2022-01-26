Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi Max 3 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (999 against 495 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 166K)

The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

17% higher pixel density (409 vs 350 PPI)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Better grip in hands – the body is 13.53 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9 PPI 409 ppi 350 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 79.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 33.5 ms Contrast - 1814:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +102% 999 nits Mi Max 3 495 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +6% 84.5% Mi Max 3 79.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 509 GPU clock - 650 MHz FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1333 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Mi Max 3 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Mi Max 3 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +52% 252037 Mi Max 3 166097 CPU 73288 - GPU 45056 - Memory 65307 - UX 69270 - Total score 252037 166097 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi Max 3 345 PCMark 3.0 score - 6615 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 11 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED No Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi Max 3 78.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2018 Release date January 2022 July 2018 SAR (head) - 1.584 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.417 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.