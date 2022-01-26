Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Poco C40

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ксиаоми Поко С40
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Poco C40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (275K versus 131K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 409 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
733 nits
Poco C40
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +3%
84.5%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 -
Lithography process 6 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 610 -
GPU clock 600 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +142%
375
Poco C40
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +121%
1651
Poco C40
748
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +109%
275196
Poco C40
131851
CPU 83258 36431
GPU 51203 22163
Memory 69773 37186
UX 73712 36684
Total score 275196 131851
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 443 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6764 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 21.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:18 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr -
Watching video 16:07 hr -
Gaming 07:01 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
35:57 hr
Poco C40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 July 2022
Release date January 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10 vs Redmi Note 11
3. Galaxy A13 vs Redmi Note 11
4. Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 11
5. Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11
6. Poco F3 vs Poco C40
7. Redmi 10C vs Poco C40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish