Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.