Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.