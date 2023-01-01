Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Poco X5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Poco X5

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Poco X5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 275K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 376 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Poco X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +1%
740 nits
Poco X5
732 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.21 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Poco X5 +1%
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Poco X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1114 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
Poco X5 +86%
698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1663
Poco X5 +26%
2095
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
275927
Poco X5 +47%
405048
CPU 82253 -
GPU 50275 -
Memory 64670 -
UX 78486 -
Total score 275927 405048
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 442 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7033 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:18 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 09:21 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 17:23 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 06:00 hr
Standby 119 hr 131 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +3%
35:57 hr
Poco X5
35:01 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (86th and 108th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2023
Release date January 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.

