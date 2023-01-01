Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Poco X5
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 275K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 376 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|171 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.21 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Poco X5 +86%
698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1663
Poco X5 +26%
2095
|CPU
|82253
|-
|GPU
|50275
|-
|Memory
|64670
|-
|UX
|78486
|-
|Total score
|275927
|405048
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|442
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7033
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|18.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:57 hr
|09:21 hr
|Watching video
|16:07 hr
|17:23 hr
|Gaming
|07:01 hr
|06:00 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|131 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (86th and 108th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5