Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Poco X5 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Poco X5 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 275K)

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 275K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 376 points

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 171 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 +1% 740 nits Poco X5 732 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.21 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Poco X5 +1% 85%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:18 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:57 hr 09:21 hr Watching video 16:07 hr 17:23 hr Gaming 07:01 hr 06:00 hr Standby 119 hr 131 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 +3% 35:57 hr Poco X5 35:01 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (86th and 108th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 89 dB Poco X5 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 February 2023 Release date January 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.