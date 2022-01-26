Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Pocophone F1 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 118% higher maximum brightness (999 against 458 nits)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (398K versus 252K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 379 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.18 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2246 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9 PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.13% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 2315 Hz Response time - 30.4 ms Contrast - 1438:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +118% 999 nits Pocophone F1 458 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +3% 84.5% Pocophone F1 82.13%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Pocophone F1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 630 GPU clock - 710 MHz FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Pocophone F1 +37% 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Pocophone F1 +49% 2261 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 252037 Pocophone F1 +58% 398733 CPU 73288 102331 GPU 45056 154456 Memory 65307 57724 UX 69270 87647 Total score 252037 398733 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 1435 Stability - 79% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1435 PCMark 3.0 score - 8524 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 POCO OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 13:51 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 12:11 hr Talk (3G) Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 25:31 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size - 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 92 Video quality Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 90 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 91

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Pocophone F1 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 August 2018 Release date January 2022 August 2018 SAR (head) - 0.537 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.