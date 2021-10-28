Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 195K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 590 and 365 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|83.5%
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~208 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +62%
590
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +30%
1718
1318
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +103%
396157
195320
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12.5
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
|Yes (26% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:63 hr
|2:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
46:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|No
|1080p video recording
|-
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 163 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.
