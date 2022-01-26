Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi 6 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 178% higher maximum brightness (999 against 359 nits)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 103K)

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh

Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 33W fast charging

Thinner bezels – 11.58% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Weighs 33 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 5.45 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9 PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 72.92% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 94.3% PWM - Not detected Response time - 31 ms Contrast - 704:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +178% 999 nits Redmi 6 359 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +16% 84.5% Redmi 6 72.92%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 650 MHz FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Redmi 6 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Redmi 6 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +143% 252037 Redmi 6 103582 CPU 73288 32633 GPU 45056 13320 Memory 65307 24158 UX 69270 33979 Total score 252037 103582

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh Charge power 33 W - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr 3:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (480p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1936 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 6 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Redmi 6 77.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 June 2018 Release date January 2022 June 2018 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.417 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.