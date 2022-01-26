Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi 7A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi 7A

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 92K)
  • Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (734 against 501 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Redmi 7A

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 74.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.2%
PWM - 384 Hz
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 888:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +47%
734 nits
Redmi 7A
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +14%
84.5%
Redmi 7A
74.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 505
GPU clock 1100 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS - ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +110%
376
Redmi 7A
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +102%
1646
Redmi 7A
816
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +199%
277409
Redmi 7A
92832
CPU 83258 39609
GPU 51203 9310
Memory 69773 27346
UX 73712 16651
Total score 277409 92832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 444 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size - 6.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr -
Watching video 16:51 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
38:07 hr
Redmi 7A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 May 2019
Release date January 2022 June 2019
SAR (head) - 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.166 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A22
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
7. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish