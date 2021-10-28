Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.