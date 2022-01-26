Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi 9T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 9Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 129% higher maximum brightness (999 against 436 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 193K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Redmi 9T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 880 Hz
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 1868:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +129%
999 nits
Redmi 9T
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +1%
84.5%
Redmi 9T
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +25%
379
Redmi 9T
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +9%
1516
Redmi 9T
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +30%
252037
Redmi 9T
193622
CPU 73288 68237
GPU 45056 32729
Memory 65307 39758
UX 69270 53188
Total score 252037 193622
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 370
PCMark 3.0 score - 6250
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Redmi 9T
19:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Redmi 9T
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Redmi 9T
49:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 January 2021
Release date January 2022 January 2021
SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.81 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (89.5%)
2 (10.5%)
Total votes: 19

