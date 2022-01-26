Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi 9T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi 9T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 129% higher maximum brightness (999 against 436 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 193K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 96.4% PWM - 880 Hz Response time - 42 ms Contrast - 1868:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +129% 999 nits Redmi 9T 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +1% 84.5% Redmi 9T 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi 9T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock - 600 MHz FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +25% 379 Redmi 9T 304 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +9% 1516 Redmi 9T 1395 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +30% 252037 Redmi 9T 193622 CPU 73288 68237 GPU 45056 32729 Memory 65307 39758 UX 69270 53188 Total score 252037 193622 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Redmi 9T 370 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 370 PCMark 3.0 score - 6250 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Redmi 9T 84.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 January 2021 Release date January 2022 January 2021 SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.81 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.