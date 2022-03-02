Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.