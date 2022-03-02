Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.