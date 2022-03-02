Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11E vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E vs Redmi 10C

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11E
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10С
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (294K versus 237K)
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 376 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11E
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9
PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11E
n/a
Redmi 10C
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11E +2%
83.6%
Redmi 10C
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11E +48%
558
Redmi 10C
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11E +9%
1738
Redmi 10C
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11E +24%
294266
Redmi 10C
237958
CPU 95172 82806
GPU 56679 41004
Memory 66029 51211
UX 77835 64425
Total score 294266 237958
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
