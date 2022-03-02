Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.