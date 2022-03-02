Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.