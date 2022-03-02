Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11E vs Redmi Note 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E vs Note 10

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11E
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21.2 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11E
vs
Redmi Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 89.1%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 950 MHz 845 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~354 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11E +9%
294266
Redmi Note 10
271142
CPU 95172 101834
GPU 56679 37565
Memory 66029 54640
UX 77835 79491
Total score 294266 271142
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 482
PCMark 3.0 score - 7601
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:25 hr
Watching video - 17:32 hr
Gaming - 06:21 hr
Standby - 143 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 11E
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Note 11E
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 11E
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Note 10
5. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Note 10
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish