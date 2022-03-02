Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11E vs Redmi Note 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E vs Note 11

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11E
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 375 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11E
vs
Redmi Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - 171 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11E
83.6%
Redmi Note 11 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11E +7%
294266
Redmi Note 11
275196
CPU 95172 83258
GPU 56679 51203
Memory 66029 69773
UX 77835 73712
Total score 294266 275196
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 443
PCMark 3.0 score - 6764
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 21.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:57 hr
Watching video - 16:07 hr
Gaming - 07:01 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 January 2022
Release date March 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

