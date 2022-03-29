Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Z3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.