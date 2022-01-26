Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (741 against 639 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 310K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
525
iPhone 11 +152%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1859
iPhone 11 +86%
3462
|CPU
|91087
|151608
|GPU
|80695
|260391
|Memory
|57932
|98414
|UX
|81879
|119270
|Total score
|310729
|628819
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|1097
|7578
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8596
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|15.4
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|11:47 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|14:52 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|121 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (72nd and 79th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S.
