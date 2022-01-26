Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (999 against 821 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 302K)

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +22% 999 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% iPhone 12 Pro Max +3% 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

