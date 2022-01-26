Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Huawei Honor 10X Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 136% higher maximum brightness (999 against 423 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 199K)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +136% 999 nits Honor 10X Lite 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Honor 10X Lite 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G51 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +78% 529 Honor 10X Lite 298 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +44% 1897 Honor 10X Lite 1316 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +51% 302154 Honor 10X Lite 199589 CPU 91015 73626 GPU 74625 29538 Memory 59941 43324 UX 79494 53572 Total score 302154 199589 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 3.1 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.