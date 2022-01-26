Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Huawei Honor 9C VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Huawei Honor 9C Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (999 against 446 nits)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 192K)

52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +124% 999 nits Honor 9C 446 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +3% 84.5% Honor 9C 82.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G51 GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +60% 529 Honor 9C 330 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +35% 1897 Honor 9C 1404 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +57% 302154 Honor 9C 192559 CPU 91015 72705 GPU 74625 30026 Memory 59941 41642 UX 79494 49339 Total score 302154 192559 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.