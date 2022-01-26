Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (999 against 446 nits)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 192K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11S +124%
999 nits
Honor 9C
446 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S +3%
84.5%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +60%
529
Honor 9C
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +35%
1897
Honor 9C
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S +57%
302154
Honor 9C
192559
CPU 91015 72705
GPU 74625 30026
Memory 59941 41642
UX 79494 49339
Total score 302154 192559
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2020
Release date January 2022 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.

