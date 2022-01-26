Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Huawei Honor 9X Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 137% higher maximum brightness (999 against 421 nits)

Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 186K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 27 ms Contrast - 565:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +137% 999 nits Honor 9X Lite 421 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Honor 9X Lite 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +56% 529 Honor 9X Lite 340 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +43% 1897 Honor 9X Lite 1330 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +62% 302154 Honor 9X Lite 186669 CPU 91015 - GPU 74625 - Memory 59941 - UX 79494 - Total score 302154 186669 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 9.1 OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Honor 9X Lite 78.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.