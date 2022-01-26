Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Huawei P Smart 2021 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Huawei P Smart 2021 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 126% higher maximum brightness (999 against 442 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 196K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% Response time - 30.8 ms Contrast - 1034:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +126% 999 nits P Smart 2021 442 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% P Smart 2021 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G51 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +77% 529 P Smart 2021 299 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +45% 1897 P Smart 2021 1310 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +54% 302154 P Smart 2021 196228 CPU 91015 71919 GPU 74625 29882 Memory 59941 40922 UX 79494 54133 Total score 302154 196228 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a P Smart 2021 562 Stability - 91% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 562 PCMark 3.0 score - 6741 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a P Smart 2021 91 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.