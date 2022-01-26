Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Huawei P40 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 94% higher maximum brightness (999 against 514 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 302K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 579 and 529 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|83.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|976:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
529
P40 Lite +9%
579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +4%
1897
1827
|CPU
|91015
|107533
|GPU
|74625
|96039
|Memory
|59941
|73053
|UX
|79494
|95442
|Total score
|302154
|371860
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1420
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8371
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
33:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2020
|Release date
|January 2022
|March 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1