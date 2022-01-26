Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 94% higher maximum brightness (999 against 514 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 302K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 579 and 529 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11S +94%
999 nits
P40 Lite
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S +1%
84.5%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S
529
P40 Lite +9%
579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +4%
1897
P40 Lite
1827
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S
302154
P40 Lite +23%
371860
CPU 91015 107533
GPU 74625 96039
Memory 59941 73053
UX 79494 95442
Total score 302154 371860
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1420
PCMark 3.0 score - 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2020
Release date January 2022 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.

