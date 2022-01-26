Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Huawei P40 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Huawei P40 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 94% higher maximum brightness (999 against 514 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 302K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 579 and 529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9 PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 38.4 ms Contrast - 976:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +94% 999 nits P40 Lite 514 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +1% 84.5% P40 Lite 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 P40 Lite +9% 579 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +4% 1897 P40 Lite 1827 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 P40 Lite +23% 371860 CPU 91015 107533 GPU 74625 96039 Memory 59941 73053 UX 79494 95442 Total score 302154 371860 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a P40 Lite 1420 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1420 PCMark 3.0 score - 8371 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10 OS size - 14.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 February 2020 Release date January 2022 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.