Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Huawei Y6p VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Huawei Y6p Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 107K)

Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (999 against 533 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

47% higher pixel density (409 vs 278 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 278 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 94.4% PWM - Not detected Response time - 25.4 ms Contrast - 1444:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +87% 999 nits Huawei Y6p 533 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +4% 84.5% Huawei Y6p 81.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +295% 529 Huawei Y6p 134 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +290% 1897 Huawei Y6p 487 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +182% 302154 Huawei Y6p 107010 CPU 91015 31847 GPU 74625 14664 Memory 59941 29410 UX 79494 32095 Total score 302154 107010 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 6 5G support No -

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Huawei Y6p 83.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 May 2020 Release date January 2022 August 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.