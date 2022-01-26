Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 114% higher maximum brightness (999 against 466 nits)

56% higher pixel density (409 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 33W fast charging

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price Infinix Hot 10s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 409 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +114% 999 nits Hot 10s 466 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +2% 84.5% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +46% 529 Hot 10s 363 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +41% 1897 Hot 10s 1344 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Hot 10s n/a CPU 91015 - GPU 74625 - Memory 59941 - UX 79494 - Total score 302154 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Hot 10s 718 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 718 PCMark 3.0 score - 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:18 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date January 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.