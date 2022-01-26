Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs Hot 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 189K)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (739 against 497 nits)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11S +49%
739 nits
Hot 11
497 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S +1%
84.5%
Hot 11
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +38%
521
Hot 11
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +44%
1869
Hot 11
1299
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S +60%
303520
Hot 11
189552
CPU 91015 69030
GPU 74625 40927
Memory 59941 37017
UX 79494 43026
Total score 303520 189552
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 8596 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:02 hr 4:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr -
Watching video 14:52 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11S
35:20 hr
Hot 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date January 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.

