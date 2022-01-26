Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.