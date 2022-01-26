Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (999 against 497 nits)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 255K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +101% 999 nits Hot 11S 497 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +1% 84.5% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +43% 529 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +41% 1897 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +18% 302154 Hot 11S 255236 CPU 91015 68224 GPU 74625 61875 Memory 59941 45948 UX 79494 81698 Total score 302154 255236 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.