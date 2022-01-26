Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S OnePlus Nord CE 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (999 against 603 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Stereo speakers

The phone is 7-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (383K versus 302K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 529 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price OnePlus Nord CE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 91.6% PWM - 373 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +66% 999 nits Nord CE 5G 603 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Nord CE 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Nord CE 5G +20% 637 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +5% 1897 Nord CE 5G 1802 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Nord CE 5G +27% 383366 CPU 91015 116525 GPU 74625 93346 Memory 59941 70795 UX 79494 103598 Total score 302154 383366 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord CE 5G 1115 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1115 PCMark 3.0 score - 8342 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 11 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord CE 5G 109 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord CE 5G 89 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord CE 5G 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord CE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 June 2021 Release date January 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.