Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs OnePlus Nord N10 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S OnePlus Nord N10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 128% higher maximum brightness (999 against 439 nits)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 605 and 529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.49 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 789:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +128% 999 nits Nord N10 439 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +2% 84.5% Nord N10 82.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619L GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Nord N10 +14% 605 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +3% 1897 Nord N10 1840 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Nord N10 +9% 329076 CPU 91015 110882 GPU 74625 69327 Memory 59941 60759 UX 79494 89742 Total score 302154 329076 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord N10 811 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 811 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.5 OS size - 28 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord N10 15:23 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord N10 15:10 hr Talk (3G) Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord N10 29:43 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Nord N10 83.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.