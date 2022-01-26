Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Oppo A52 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Oppo A52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 113% higher maximum brightness (999 against 468 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 205K)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 529 and 311 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo A52 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price Oppo A52 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 31.8 ms Contrast - 1587:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +113% 999 nits Oppo A52 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +2% 84.5% Oppo A52 82.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +70% 529 Oppo A52 311 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +37% 1897 Oppo A52 1381 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +47% 302154 Oppo A52 205220 CPU 91015 70623 GPU 74625 37626 Memory 59941 48752 UX 79494 48514 Total score 302154 205220 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 7.1 OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No -

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Oppo A52 91.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 April 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.