Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Oppo Realme 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Oppo Realme 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (993 against 604 nits)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 90.7% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +64% 993 nits Realme 8 604 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +1% 84.5% Realme 8 83.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +6% 528 Realme 8 496 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +19% 1895 Realme 8 1593 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S n/a Realme 8 348765 CPU - 93381 GPU - 99633 Memory - 60590 UX - 97289 Total score - 348765

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Realme 8 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. It has a better display, software, design, and sound.