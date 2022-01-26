Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Oppo Realme 8i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (999 against 538 nits)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
529
Realme 8i +2%
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +1%
1897
1883
|CPU
|91015
|95254
|GPU
|74625
|55107
|Memory
|59941
|61908
|UX
|79494
|80504
|Total score
|302154
|292297
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1084
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8485
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
42:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.
