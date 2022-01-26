Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.