Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Oppo Realme GT Neo VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Oppo Realme GT Neo Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 10-months newer

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 302K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 973 and 529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S 999 nits Realme GT Neo 999 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Realme GT Neo +2% 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Realme GT Neo 116 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Realme GT Neo 79 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Realme GT Neo 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.