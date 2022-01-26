Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 114% higher maximum brightness (999 against 466 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 214K)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +114% 999 nits Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +3% 84.5% Realme Narzo 50A 81.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Oppo Realme Narzo 50A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +36% 529 Realme Narzo 50A 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +44% 1897 Realme Narzo 50A 1319 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +41% 302154 Realme Narzo 50A 214612 CPU 91015 71602 GPU 74625 38759 Memory 59941 49369 UX 79494 56937 Total score 302154 214612 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Realme Narzo 50A 712 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 712 PCMark 3.0 score - 8772 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 150 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 3:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.