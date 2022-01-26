Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Oppo Realme X3 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Oppo Realme X3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (999 against 497 nits)

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 302K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2

42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 751 and 529 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price Oppo Realme X3 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +101% 999 nits Realme X3 497 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Realme X3 84.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Oppo Realme X3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2050 MHz 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 640 GPU clock 850 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Realme X3 +42% 751 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S 1897 Realme X3 +40% 2650 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Realme X3 +33% 402360 CPU 91015 72775 GPU 74625 186862 Memory 59941 66401 UX 79494 77074 Total score 302154 402360 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 1.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 June 2020 Release date January 2022 July 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3.