Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 149K)
  • Delivers 92% higher peak brightness (751 against 392 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (34:44 vs 31:47 hours)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy A04s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 95.1%
PWM 401 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11S +92%
751 nits
Galaxy A04s
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S +5%
84.5%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +185%
527
Galaxy A04s
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +70%
1875
Galaxy A04s
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S +130%
344148
Galaxy A04s
149836
CPU 95336 43206
GPU 83796 25138
Memory 59890 38540
UX 104127 42933
Total score 344148 149836
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11S +131%
1171
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 39.5 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1171 508
Web score 6330 5430
Video editing 5043 5850
Photo editing 17046 8345
Data manipulation 6936 4074
Writing score 9287 5644
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 14:18 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 06:11 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 106 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11S
31:47 hr
Galaxy A04s +9%
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11S +9%
85.5 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 August 2022
Release date January 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.

