Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 149K)
- Delivers 92% higher peak brightness (751 against 392 nits)
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Shows 9% longer battery life (34:44 vs 31:47 hours)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|80.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|95.1%
|PWM
|401 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +185%
527
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +70%
1875
1105
|CPU
|95336
|43206
|GPU
|83796
|25138
|Memory
|59890
|38540
|UX
|104127
|42933
|Total score
|344148
|149836
|Max surface temperature
|39.5 °C
|41.9 °C
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|1171
|508
|Web score
|6330
|5430
|Video editing
|5043
|5850
|Photo editing
|17046
|8345
|Data manipulation
|6936
|4074
|Writing score
|9287
|5644
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI Core 5.1
|OS size
|22 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|10:27 hr
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|14:18 hr
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|06:11 hr
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|106 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.
