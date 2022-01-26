Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy A21s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy A21s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 127K)

Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (999 against 488 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 88.4% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 30.4 ms Contrast - 1500:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +105% 999 nits Galaxy A21s 488 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +2% 84.5% Galaxy A21s 82.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS - ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +181% 529 Galaxy A21s 188 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +72% 1897 Galaxy A21s 1105 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +138% 302154 Galaxy A21s 127068 CPU 91015 35291 GPU 74625 25718 Memory 59941 32247 UX 79494 34753 Total score 302154 127068 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A21s 419 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 419 PCMark 3.0 score - 5522 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.0 OS size - 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 May 2020 Release date January 2022 June 2020 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.