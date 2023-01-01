Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (741 against 507 nits)

Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (741 against 507 nits) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Shows 20% longer battery life (38:04 vs 31:47 hours)

Shows 20% longer battery life (38:04 vs 31:47 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 524 points

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 524 points The phone is 7-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 99.9% PWM 401 Hz - Response time 2 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11S +46% 741 nits Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +2% 84.5% Galaxy A23 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 22 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 13:53 hr Watching video 14:18 hr 14:37 hr Gaming 06:11 hr 05:40 hr Standby 106 hr 134 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11S 31:47 hr Galaxy A23 5G +20% 38:04 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11S 85.5 dB Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 August 2022 Release date January 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S.