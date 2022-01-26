Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy A51 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy A51 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (999 against 630 nits)

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 213K)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 25 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +59% 999 nits Galaxy A51 630 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Galaxy A51 +3% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +52% 529 Galaxy A51 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +47% 1897 Galaxy A51 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +42% 302154 Galaxy A51 213298 CPU 91015 63753 GPU 74625 43839 Memory 59941 43507 UX 79494 62692 Total score 302154 213298 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A51 812 Stability - 95% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 812 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.0 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A51 13:21 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A51 14:22 hr Talk (3G) Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A51 21:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A51 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 December 2019 Release date January 2022 December 2019 SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.