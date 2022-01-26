Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs Galaxy A52 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy A52

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11S
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Samsung Galaxy A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (999 against 787 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 302K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
Galaxy A52

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 183 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11S +27%
999 nits
Galaxy A52
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +21%
1897
Galaxy A52
1562
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S
302154
Galaxy A52 +10%
333045
CPU 91015 105587
GPU 74625 84185
Memory 59941 53557
UX 79494 91279
Total score 302154 333045
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1040
PCMark 3.0 score - 8622
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
Galaxy A52
36:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2021
Release date January 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 11 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 10 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 11 Pro 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72
8. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy M31s
9. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish