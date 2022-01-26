Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy A52 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy A52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (999 against 787 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 10-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 302K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 183 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +27% 999 nits Galaxy A52 787 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Galaxy A52 84.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +2% 529 Galaxy A52 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +21% 1897 Galaxy A52 1562 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Galaxy A52 +10% 333045 CPU 91015 105587 GPU 74625 84185 Memory 59941 53557 UX 79494 91279 Total score 302154 333045 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A52 1040 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1040 PCMark 3.0 score - 8622 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy A52 88.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.