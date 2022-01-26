Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy M12 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy M12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 136% higher maximum brightness (999 against 424 nits)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 147K)

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 93.3% Response time - 39 ms Contrast - 926:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +136% 999 nits Galaxy M12 424 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +3% 84.5% Galaxy M12 81.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS - ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +197% 529 Galaxy M12 178 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +82% 1897 Galaxy M12 1041 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +105% 302154 Galaxy M12 147648 CPU 91015 44756 GPU 74625 24822 Memory 59941 36022 UX 79494 42192 Total score 302154 147648 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy M12 428 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 428 PCMark 3.0 score - 6164 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy M12 77.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 November 2020 Release date January 2022 April 2021 SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.