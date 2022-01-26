Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy M21 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy M21 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 201K)

Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (999 against 612 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 529 and 345 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price Samsung Galaxy M21 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 141.3% PWM - 215 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +63% 999 nits Galaxy M21 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Galaxy M21 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +53% 529 Galaxy M21 345 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +42% 1897 Galaxy M21 1334 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +50% 302154 Galaxy M21 201516 CPU 91015 58081 GPU 74625 41393 Memory 59941 42291 UX 79494 61318 Total score 302154 201516 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy M21 816 Stability - 73% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 816 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1 Core OS size - 14.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy M21 83.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2020 Release date January 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.492 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.