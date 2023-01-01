Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (651K versus 310K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865 5G

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (817 against 741 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 95.7% PWM 401 Hz 227 Hz Response time 2 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11S 741 nits Galaxy S20 FE 5G +10% 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 22 GB 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 10:02 hr Watching video 14:18 hr 15:39 hr Gaming 06:11 hr 04:33 hr Standby 106 hr 110 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11S 31:47 hr Galaxy S20 FE 5G +1% 32:06 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11S 85.5 dB Galaxy S20 FE 5G +5% 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.