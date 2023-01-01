Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 310K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 99.3% PWM 401 Hz 239 Hz Response time 2 ms 10 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11S 741 nits Galaxy S22 +16% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 22 GB 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr - Watching video 14:18 hr - Gaming 06:11 hr - Standby 106 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 11S 31:47 hr Galaxy S22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy S22 119 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy S22 116 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Galaxy S22 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11S 85.5 dB Galaxy S22 +5% 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 February 2022 Release date January 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.